North Carolina dollar bags, rolls on sale Oct. 12
- Published: Sep 22, 2021, 12 PM
The fourth and final American Innovation dollar offered in 2021, the North Carolina coin, becomes available Oct. 12 from the U.S. Mint in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags. The Uncirculated coins, made at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, bear their source facility’s respective Mint mark.
The American Innovation dollar representing North Carolina recognizes innovation in creating higher-education opportunities for all. The University of North Carolina became the first public university to formally open when it convened classes in 1795. It was the nation’s only public university to confer degrees in the 18th century.
Each American Innovation dollar features a unique reverse symbolic of the subject state or territory.
The North Carolina coin’s reverse design features a stack of three textbooks with FIRST PUBLIC UNIVERSITY on the spine of the middle book. A lamp of knowledge is perched atop the books. Olive branches curve around the edge of the design.
The coins are priced at $34.50 per roll and $117.50 per bag. Coins are available from either the Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Sep 20, 2021, 1 PM
Swissmint explores ‘energy of future’ with new hydropower 20-franc coin
-
Paper Money Sep 20, 2021, 12 PM
OIG report on BEP includes update on redesign schedule
-
US Coins Sep 20, 2021, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 20, 2021: Transparency and trust
-
World Coins Sep 19, 2021, 6 PM
Perth Mint shows double dragon, koi in ultra high relief