Nominations sought for 2021 PNG membership awards

Nominations are being accepted for candidates to receive 2021 awards from the Professional Numismatists Guild.

The Professional Numismatists Guild is now accepting nominations for its 2021 awards, according to PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman.

“The PNG publicly recognizes outstanding achievements in the hobby and the profession by honoring deserving recipients with awards in a half-dozen categories. We cordially welcome and strongly encourage nominations from all collectors and dealers,” Brueggeman said.

Award nominations must be made by May 28, and should be sent directly to the appropriate PNG award category officials. The categories and contacts are:

Abe Kosoff Founders Award: Presented to a PNG member-dealer with steadfast dedication to the entire numismatic community and who has made a significant contribution to the Guild or to the numismatic fraternity in general the past year. The award is named after PNG’s Founding President who spearheaded the 1953 launch of the organization. Send nominations to Richard Weaver (RWeaver@dvrcc.com) or Wayde Milas (WMilas@rarecoa.com).

Sol Kaplan Award: To recognize efforts and contributions in combatting crimes against the numismatic community, this award is presented to someone who has given their time to rid the profession of fraud and thievery. The Kaplan Award is named after a former PNG president and Ohio dealer who was personally responsible for the apprehension of several people suspected of committing numismatic-related crimes. Send nominations to Robert Brueggeman (Bob@ppius.com).

Robert Friedberg Award: Presented to an author in recognition for an outstanding book or other literature. Named in honor of a publisher and author of numismatic reference books, this award is not automatically given each year. It is only given when there is deemed to be a worthy recipient or recipients. Nominations can be sent to James A. Simek (nge3@comcast.net) and a copy of each book nominated for this year’s award must be submitted for delivery no later than May 28 to James A. Simek, P.O. Box 7157, Westchester, IL 60154-7157.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Presented to a numismatist for his/her extraordinary devotion to numismatics and who, over their lifetime, significantly contributed to the hobby or profession. Send nominations to John Brush (John@DavidLawrence.com) or James Sego (JSego@JMScoins.com).

Significant Contribution Award: Given to those who have made exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG and the profession, and also added to the hobby. Send nominations to Barry Stuppler (Barry@Stuppler.com) or Dustin Johnston (Dustin@ha.com).

Art Kagin Ambassador Award: This award is named after a former PNG president and nationally known Iowa dealer who provided distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill. Send nominations to Don Ketterling (DHKconsulting@verizon.net) or Don Rinkor (Don@rinkor.com).

The Professional Numismatists Guild describes itself as “a nonprofit organization composed of many of the country’s top rare coin and paper money experts who undergo a background check, must adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic items and who guarantee the authenticity of the numismatic merchandise they sell.”

The organization was founded in 1955.

For additional information about the PNG awards, contact Robert Brueggeman, PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590. Phone: 951-587-8300. Email: info@PNGdealers.org. Online: www.PNGdealers.org.

