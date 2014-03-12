Nobel Peace Prize in Stack's Bowers March 27 Baltimore auction

Nobel Peace Prize awarded in in 1936 to an Argentinian will be a highlight of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 27 auction in Baltimore.

A gold Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded in 1936 to an Argentinian will be a highlight of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 27 auction in Baltimore.

According to the firm, the gold medal will be the first Nobel Peace Prize to be sold in the United States. Furthermore, “This is only the second opportunity on record to purchase a Nobel Peace Prize medal at auction, and the first in almost 30 years,” according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Carlos Saavedra Lamas, an Argentinian who was recognized with the honor for his central role in negotiating the end of the Chaco War between Paraguay and Bolivia.

John Kraljevich Jr., a medals expert, estimates that the medal could bring $50,000 to $100,000. It has a bullion value of nearly $11,000.

The auction is being conducted in conjunction with the March 27 to 30 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo.

Contact Stack's Bowers Galleries at www.stacksbowers.com.