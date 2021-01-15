No West Point Mint quarters offered in 2021

The West Point Mint will not be striking any quarter dollars for circulation or any numismatic product. Illustrated is the obverse of a 2020-W quarter dollar and the reverse of the 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar, the last issue in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

No 2021 quarter dollars will be struck at the West Point Mint for release into general circulation.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World Jan. 6 that the bureau will not be striking any 2021-W quarter dollars. “The W Mint mark quarters were not conceived to be a multi-year project,” White said.

Two different 2021 quarter dollars will be issued in 2021, but not from the West Point facility. The 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar is the last coin in the America the Beautiful series. The Mint will also release a quarter dollar with the 1932 to 1998 Washington quarter dollar obverse paired with a new Washington Crossing the Delaware reverse.

To spark collector interest, in 2019 the U.S. Mint had the West Point facility strike 2 million of each of the five 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars. The coins were randomly salted into bags of quarters from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints for release through the Federal Reserve. The program was repeated in 2020.

