What were the five most read stories of the week?

Among the top stories this week on CoinWorld.com was an analysis of this 1983-S Roosevelt, No S dime missing the San Francisco Mint’s S Mint mark and graded Proof 70 Deep Cameo, which sold for $20,489.70 at a recent online auction.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Son of former Denver Mint employee returns aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent: Treasury and U.S. Mint officials will confer on plans to publicly display the piece. The Mint did not disclose where the 1974-D aluminum cent will be stored in the meantime.

4. American Liberty gold $100 coin, silver medal designs get CCAC nod: The CCAC-recommended obverse for the 2017 release has a profile portrait of Liberty depicted as an African American woman, wearing a crown of stars, an homage to the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol dome.

3. U.S. Mint could attempt recovery of aluminum 1974 Lincoln cent: After they successfully recovered the aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent once held by a former Denver Mint deputy superintendent, Mint officials said they could pursue recovery of the only Philadelphia Mint-struck 1974 aluminum cent known in private hands.

2. Damage from high relief on American Eagle gold bullion coins hurt grades: Some 2016 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion $50 coins submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. have received final grades three to five points lower than expected.

1. Where’s the Mint mark? Curious Proof No S dimes: Market Analysis: Modern collectors continue to break records at auction for rare coins in top grades, as evidenced by the sale of this Proof 70 Deep Cameo 1983-S Roosevelt, No S dime for $20,489.70.

