US Coins

What were the five most read stories of the week?

Among the top stories this week on CoinWorld.com was an analysis of this 1983-S Roosevelt, No S dime missing the San Francisco Mint’s S Mint mark and graded Proof 70 Deep Cameo, which sold for $20,489.70 at a recent online auction.

Original images courtesy of GreatCollections

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Son of former Denver Mint employee returns aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent: Treasury and U.S. Mint officials will confer on plans to publicly display the piece. The Mint did not disclose where the 1974-D aluminum cent will be stored in the meantime.

4. American Liberty gold $100 coin, silver medal designs get CCAC nod: The CCAC-recommended obverse for the 2017 release has a profile portrait of Liberty depicted as an African American woman, wearing a crown of stars, an homage to the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol dome.

3. U.S. Mint could attempt recovery of aluminum 1974 Lincoln cent: After they successfully recovered the aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent once held by a former Denver Mint deputy superintendent, Mint officials said they could pursue recovery of the only Philadelphia Mint-struck 1974 aluminum cent known in private hands. 

2. Damage from high relief on American Eagle gold bullion coins hurt grades: Some 2016 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion $50 coins submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. have received final grades three to five points lower than expected.

1. Where’s the Mint mark? Curious Proof No S dimes: Market Analysis: Modern collectors continue to break records at auction for rare coins in top grades, as evidenced by the sale of this Proof 70 Deep Cameo 1983-S Roosevelt, No S dime for $20,489.70. 

Connect with Coin World:  

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Precious Metals

Mar 4, 2016, 5 AM

Fake bullion, 'funkadelic' Kennedy: Week's Most Read

Precious Metals

Mar 11, 2016, 4 AM

Fake gold bars, rare bronze cent highlight busy week

Precious Metals

Mar 18, 2016, 7 AM

Gold bullion variant, hiker find week's top posts

Community Comments

Headlines