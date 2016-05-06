No resolution yet for unsold gold Mercury dimes

The number of unsold 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dimes continues to climb as sold coins are returned and records are reconcilied.

A resolution for how the U.S. Mint will distribute thousands of unsold coins has not yet been announced.

U.S. Mint officials had not decided as of May 6 how they plan to offer thousands of 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dimes the Mint has remaining in inventory, and that number continues to climb.

The Mint offered a maximum of 125,000 coins, originally available at $205 each, with an ordering limit of 10 coins per household.

Customers placed sufficient orders April 21 to exhaust the sales maximum, but only temporarily; order reconciliations, returns and cancellations quickly reduced the number of coins sold. As of April 28, following preliminary order reconciliation, the number of gold dimes recorded sold by the U.S. Mint was 121,201 out of the 125,000 limit.

However, since that preliminary sales number was released, the total sales have dropped further as orders are canceled because customers decide they don’t want the coins, packaging or coins are found to be damaged, or credit cards on file are expired.

As of the U.S. Mint’s May 3 sales report, the number of the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dimes recorded sold stood at 119,402. It is uncertain, however, how many of the returned coins will be made available for sale to customers.

Mint spokesman Michael White said the decision on how to fairly offer any coins in stock won’t be made until the Mint reconciles orders placed beginning from the opening day of sales April 21.

The final sales number for the program will likely be below the maximum 125,000 coins struck, even if demand during any second offering were sufficient to reach the limit, since some coins are damaged. The Mint will not resell damaged coins or strike additional examples to replace them.