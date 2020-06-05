No phone orders accepted for Basketball coins on first day of sales

Sales of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame coins got underway June 4 with the coins available only online, and not through the U.S. Mint’s standard customer service telephone number.

Sales of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame coins got underway June 4 with the coins available only online, and not through the U.S. Mint’s standard customer service telephone number.

The coins were not made available by phone order because of limited staffing at the Mint’s contracted order-taking center, PSFweb, in Texas.

U.S. Mint customers seeking to order the limited-edition 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Kids set (limited to 75,000 sets) were greeted with a “Back Order” message from the launch of sales, at noon Eastern Time June 4.

“This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock” according to the Mint’s website. “Additional inventory is being made. Please add the item to your cart to see when additional inventory is expected to be available.” The “Back Order” message is usually employed when the Mint receives sufficient orders online and by telephone for the number of coins or sets available.

The lack of a phone ordering option disenfranchises collectors who could not order because they did not own or have access to a computer to order online.

The Mint reported June 5, first day sales for the sets totaled 11,474. The set, offered at $45 per set, has a household-order limit of five sets.

The sets are already being sold on eBay for more than double the Mint’s issue price, even though the sellers do not have the sets in hand ready for immediate shipment.

Although orders are still being accepted by the Mint, shipping of the sets will be delayed until September.

The remaining first day sales totals announced are:

➤ 2020-W single Proof gold $5 coin: 3,921

➤ 2020-W single Uncirculated gold $5 coin: 1,640

➤ 2020-P single Proof silver dollar: 32,414

➤ 2020-P single Uncirculated silver dollar: 10,325

➤ 2020-S single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar: 15,028

➤ 2020-D single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar: 7,747

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2020-S Basketball half dollar is available only in the 75,000-edition Kids set. The coins are being struck at the San Francisco Mint. The facility was shuttered from March 18 through May 4 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The launch of sales for the Basketball commemoratives was originally set for April 4 to coincide with the NCAA Men’s Championship Basketball Tournament in Atlanta, but was postponed when the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions.

Ordering experiences

Several collectors expressed their experiences on Coin World’s Facebook page, among them Chris Hale: “Was able to purchase two Kids sets in first minute with no problems. ... At first it was confusing to see RED Back Order message at noon, I wondered if they had sold out right away but then remembered this meant they would ship in September.”

Connect with Coin World: