No palladium bullion coins planned by Mint for 2023
- Published: May 12, 2023, 8 AM
The United States Mint has scheduled the production and release of a limited number of Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium coins but has scrapped any plans of producing a limited output of American Eagle palladium bullion, Proof or Reverse Proof coins in 2023.
The numismatic product, according to Mint officials, will be limited to 6,000 Uncirculated coins, with a maximum per order of 10 coins.
Although no 2023 palladium bullion coin is planned, the U.S. Mint’s website illustrates what is purported to be an American Eagle palladium bullion coin dated 2023.
The Uncirculated palladium coin is slated for a fall release, with the exact on-sale date still to be determined. Retail pricing will be announced by U.S. Mint officials closer to the actual release date.
The coin’s designs are repurposed from works by American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.
The obverse of the $25 palladium coin replicates Weinman’s design introduced in 1916 for the Winged Liberty Head dime.
Weinman’s Eagle reverse for the palladium coin mimics his design rendered in 1906 for the reverse of an American Institute of Architects gold medal first presented in 1907.
The American Eagle $25 palladium coin was first introduced in 1917 in a bullion version, of which 15,000 were sold to authorized purchasers.
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