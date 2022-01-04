No mandate in place for FUN Convention

Visitors to the 2022 FUN Convention will not be saddled with mandatory mask updates and will be called upon to use good judgement in attending.

The Florida United Numismatics organization has remained staunch in its position regarding personal protection and the recent arrival of a new strain of coronavirus sweeping the world.

In daily updates on its website, funtopics.com, FUN has attempted to provide a clear and concise position with regard to measures being taken in preparation for the show. The organization held a successful summer event in 2021 and used that success to propel hopes to return in 2022. Much like the summer show, it was necessary for the organization work in conjunction with the venue host and other government agencies.

In their update on the website, FUN officials clarified the position of the Orange County Convention Center, the site of the planned Jan. 6-9 event. “The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) has not changed their COVID requirement for convention attendees. As per the FUN Board decision in September, we will follow the protocols established by the State of Florida and the OCCC. In the case of a conflict, the State of Florida rules will take precedent.”

Organizers were told by the convention center that the organizers establish their own COVID guidelines within the convention floor. “We do not plan to mandate masking protocols on the bourse floor, we learned from Summer FUN that enforcing such rules is extremely difficult and we do not have the manpower to do it.

FUN is permitted exhibitors to make their rules for conducting business and encouraging attendees to take their precautions necessary to protect their health.

The Orange County Convention Center did establish a mandate for employees, but there are no restrictions on convention attendees entering the venue. FUN officials note that entrance to the convention can only be gained this year by accessing the North Concourse.