No Limited-Edition Silver Proof set dated 2015

The U.S. Mint did not issue the 2014 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set until early 2015. However, plans for a 2015 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set that would have continued on offer in 2016 have been canceled by the bureau.

The U.S. Mint was already experiencing unrelated packaging issues delaying the originally scheduled Nov. 23, 2015, release.

"The Mint was working well towards resolving the packaging issue for the 2015 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set," Adam Stump, deputy director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communication, said via email Dec. 17. "Section 73002 of Public Law 114-94, enacted on December 4, 2015, requires that all Proof and Uncirculated versions of the American Eagle Silver Dollar issued during calendar year 2016 have a smooth edge incused with a designation that notes the 30th anniversary of the first issue of the American Eagle Silver Bullion Coin.

"Because of the legislation, the product would not have been able to be offered in 2016. If you recall, the 2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set was not offered until early 2015. But we would not have been able to offer this year’s product in 2016. Accordingly, the decision was made to cancel the offering."

Even though the Proof American Eagle scheduled for inclusion in the 2015 set would be dated 2015, Mint offficials concluded Public Law 114-94 would have required the Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar in the set to bear a smooth edge instead of reeded edge and carry the 30th anniversary designation, since the set was being issued in 2016.

The 30th anniversary designation will appear on the smooth edge of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W silver American Eagles, but not on the edge of the 2016 bullion versions, which will still be struck with a complete reeded edge. The bullion versions do not bear a W Mint mark.

The eight-coin 2015 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set was to contain the Proof 2015-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint, along with Proof 2015-S .900 fine silver versions, struck at the San Francisco Mint, of the Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and five America the Beautiful quarter dollars depicting Homestead National Monument of America, Kisatchie National Forest, Blue Ridge Parkway, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge and Saratoga National Historical Park.

The 2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof set, offered at $139.95, wasn't released for sale until March 17, 2015. Limited to 50,000 sets, 41,609 of the maximum sets available were recorded sold through Dec. 13. The 2014 set goes off sale at noon Eastern Time Dec. 30.