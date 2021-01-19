NNP Symposium returns in virtual form in March 2021

The second NNP Symposium presented by the Newman Numismatic Portal will be conducted on March 19-21, 2021 on a Zoom-based platform for all interested parties.

For the 2021 event, the NNP Symposium invites individual presenters and numismatic organizations to register for a one-hour symposium meeting slot. Any presentation inquiries may be submitted at nnpsymposium.org/for-presenters. Dealers are welcome to participate and will be permitted to introduce their business or present selected inventory highlights.

A sampling of committed speakers (as of Jan. 6) includes:

Garrett Ziss, the 2020 American Numismatic Association Young Numismatist of the Year, will present “From the War of 1812 to the Civil War: A Chronology of a Numismatic Marriage.”

Sarah Miller will provide an insider’s view of “A Day at Heritage Auctions’ New York Office.”

Chris McDowell, editor of the Journal of Early American Numismatics, will speak on new discoveries in the Betts medal series.

Beth Deisher, retired longtime Coin World editor, will discuss the impact of Chinese counterfeits on the U.S. numismatic market.

Daryl Haynor, winner of the Numismatic Literary Guild Book of the Year award, will present an overview of his book United States Classic Gold 1834–1839.

The full list of speakers will be updated at nnpsymposium.org/schedule. NNP Symposium attendees should register at nnpsymposium.org/register.

Registered attendees will receive periodic updates including overall schedule and meeting links.

