NNP Symposium is set for April 8 to 10

The Newman Numismatic Portal will host its fourth online symposium April 8 to 10. Access to the three-day online event is offered to the collecting community at no charge.

The fourth Newman Numismatic Portal Symposium will be held via Zoom April 8 to 10.

First held in August 2020, the NNP Symposium “brings together a diverse selection of numismatic presentations” in a three-day online event, according to a Newman Numismatic Portal representative.

Interested collectors can register for free at: https://nnpsymposium.org/

The symposium has three specific committed presenters, Chris McDowell, editor of the Journal of Early American Numismatics; Wayne Homren, editor of the E-Sylum, the online publication of the Numismatic Bibliomania Society; and Jesse Kraft, assistant curator of American Numismatics at the American Numismatic Society.

Previous symposia have featured presentations on a wide range of numismatic topics.

The April symposium is free, “in keeping with the NNP philosophy of providing numismatic information on a free-and-forever basis,” according to the NNP.

Additionally, the NNP “invites individual presenters and numismatic organizations to register for a Symposium meeting slot. Inquires may be sent to https://nnpsymposium.org/for-presenters. Dealers are welcome to participate and might use this time to introduce their business or present selected inventory highlights. The NNP Symposium staff will ensure smooth delivery of all content by moderating each session and providing Zoom training to attendees and presenters prior to the event.”

