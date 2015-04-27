NLG now accepting entries for writing contest

The following is a news release from the Numismatic Literary Guild:

The Numismatic Literary Guild is now accepting entries for its 2015 Writers’ Competition. The contest covers a broad spectrum of categories, including books on numismatic subjects; newspaper and magazine articles and columns; online websites, articles, columns and blogs; numismatic newsletters; auction catalogs; and TV, radio and audio-visual presentations.

To be eligible for consideration, entries must have been published, posted, broadcast or presented between May 1, 2014 and April 30, 2015.

Complete details, including categories, entry requirements and submission information, can be found on the NLG website. Entries must be received by June 15, 2015.

Winners will be announced at the 2015 NLG Bash, which will be held on the night of Thursday, Aug. 13, in Rosemont, Ill., during the 2015 World’s Fair of Money. Award plaques bearing the official NLG logo will be presented to winners during the Bash.

The Numismatic Literary Guild, founded in 1968, is an organization made up of several hundred writers, authors, editors, publishers, photographers, catalogers, curators and other individuals from around the world who are engaged in publicizing and promoting numismatics through writing and related skills.

The Guild holds a Symposium each year on timely issues affecting its members; stages the annual Bash — which, besides the award presentation, features a lavish buffet and hobby-related skits and song parodies; and publishes a newsletter.

Membership information can be found at the NLG website.