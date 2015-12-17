Mint revises statements on ordering by mail

The U.S. Mint is currently evaluating a policy change to discontinue the distribution of mail-order forms in 2016. For privacy reasons, a yellow Post-It note covers the customer's mailing information.

The following revised Note to Editors was issued Dec. 17 by the U.S. Mint:

Mail Order Forms & Mail Order Processing

The United States Mint is currently analyzing a policy change to discontinue the distribution of mail order forms in 2016.

Although the next mailing of U.S. Mint product brochures scheduled for January will highlight the online and phone ordering process, mail orders will continue to be accepted as usual.

Updates on the policy will be announced in 2016.