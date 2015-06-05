1912-S Barber quarter from Gardner auction offers vibrant contrast

A 1912-S Barber quarter dollar in MS-68 is one of two certified in this grade and sold for $11,162.50 at Heritage’s May 12 Gardner auction.

Heritage’s third sale of coins from the collection of Pennsylvania numismatist Gene Gardner took place in New York City on May 12 and realized $13.78 million. The total for the three sales now stands at more than $47 million with a final sale scheduled for October of Gardner’s duplicates. Heritage President Greg Rohan characterized the May 12 total as an “astounding figure even by Heritage’s own very high expectations for this magnificent collection.” Here are three Barber quarter dollars — a strength of the Gardner Collection — that found new owners at the May 12 sale.

The Coin

1912-S Barber quarter dollar, MS-68

The Price

$11,162.50

The Story

This 1912-S Barber quarter dollar, graded MS-68 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., brought $11,162.50 at the May 12 Gardner auction. It too was once part of the Eliasberg Collection.

Visually it served as a nice contrast to the more vibrant toned Barber quarters in Gardner’s collection, as it has mostly even silver-gray color with some darker accents over the high points.

The Gardner catalogs are noteworthy in that they include comments from the consignor. On this coin he stated: “For a long time alone atop the condition charts, it has now been equaled by one other at PCGS. There are only five other coins in MS67 supporting these two. The Eliasberg catalog mentions roughness in the area of the second S in STATES, and under high magnification it is easily seen partially filling the upper loop of the S. Something caused this, and if I let my imagination run wild it looks somewhat like a misaligned S, even though I do not think this is theoretically possible. Wonderfully fresh and original.”

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Proof 1915 Barber quarter with exceptional eye appeal brings $15,275 at Gardner sale

1903-O Barber quarter that went for $32,900 in Gardner sale once part of Eliasberg Collection

