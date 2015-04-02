Obama responds to girl who wants women on coins and notes

Sofia's letter to Barack Obama asking why more women aren't on U.S. coins and notes got a response at the same time the Women on 20s campaign is seeking to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 Federal Reserve Note.

Typically, we don't look to 9-year-olds for valuable insights.

However, the words of an enlightend young girl from Massachusets might make you reconsider.

Time Magazine reports that while learning about women's rights in her third grade class last spring, she realized the lack of women on any form of American currency. She decided to send a letter to President Barack Obama alerting him to this fact and making some suggestions on ladies who deserve the honor, including Rosa Parks and Helen Keller.

After Obama mentioned it in a speech last year, the handwritten letter to the president gained national attention.

This year, not long after Sofia's note went out, the Women on 20s movement aiming to have a notable American woman to replace Andrew Jackson on the current $20 bill has gone viral.

Women on 20s has a poll, which is exclusively online, that allows the public vote on which historically signficant woman should take Jackson's place.

But back to Sofia.

Though President Obama cited her letter in that speech last year, he didn't respond to Sofia personally unitl February of this year, according to Time.

In his response, published by Time, Obama flexed all of his public relations muscles. He failed to mention the Women on 20s movement directly, or even directly address Sofia's desire to put women on coins and notes. But he did thank her, compliment her as an "impressive" young lady, and express support for the overall mission of gender equality.

The president stressed how important it is for her to stay involved with things that she cares about, along with inviting her and her family to the White House on Sunday for the Annual Easter Egg Roll.

