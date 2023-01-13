NICAC calls for implementing two 2023 commem coin programs

The Numismatic Industry Coinage Advisory Committee calls on Congress to authorize two 2023 commemorative coin programs, including one for NASCAR.

Congress has authorized no commemorative coin programs for 2023, but one numismatic organization is asking that legislators hurry up and change that.

The Numismatic Industry Coinage Advisory Committee of the National Coin and Bullion Association on Jan. 10 released its first commemorative coin recommendations to Congress, proposing two 2023 programs and a second program for 2026.

“NICAC believes that if Congress acts quickly, the U.S. Mint will be able to work these modest programs into its 2023 production and marketing schedule,” the committee states.

“NICAC has identified two anniversaries worthy of commemoration by the nation in 2023. We expect both programs to have strong support among collectors and to draw broad interest beyond the collecting community,” according to a press release from the organization. It describes the 2023 programs as “modest in scale.”

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“It recommends as themes the 50th Anniversary of Passage of the Endangered Species Act and the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the National Association for Stock Car/Auto Racing (NASCAR), with both programs to be limited to silver dollars only, at a maximum of 300,000 coins each.

The panel also recommends doubling the surcharges added to the price of each coin, from $10 to $20.

For 2026, NICAC recommends a sports theme: “Commemoration of the United States Hosting the World Cup.” The proposal calls for four coins: a copper-nickel clad half dollar, two different silver dollars (one each celebrating women’s and men’s soccer), and a gold $5 half eagle. Surcharges would be increased for these coins as well in NICAC’s proposal.

Additionally, NICAC states: “The program NICAC recommends for 2026 commemorates the nation’s hosting of the most popular sporting event in the world. We expect these coins to have extraordinary appeal among the sport’s 3.5 billion fans in the United States and around the globe.”

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