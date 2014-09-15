NGC’s RETRO HOLDER IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) has announced that its popular black Retro Holder and black label will be available for select US coins from October 1 to December 31. The following US coins are eligible for the NGC Retro Holder: Silver Eagles, Gold Eagles, Gold Buffaloes, Presidential Dollars, Sacagawea Dollars as well as all common date Morgan Dollars and Peace Dollars.

The black Retro Holder is reminiscent of NGC’s first coin holder, introduced in 1987 and available only for a few months.

Quantities of the Retro Holder are limited for each coin type and are available only while quantities last. Collectors should check the NGC website before making a submission to confirm which coin types are still available.

Submissions must be received by NGC between October 1 and December 31, 2014. The program ends on or before December 31, 2014 based on availability.

To learn how to submit coins to NGC for their popular Retro Holder, visit the NGC website: NGCcoin.com/RetroHolder