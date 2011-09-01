NGC unveils 'Coin Explorer'

Third-party grading service Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has announced the release of its new online reference tool: NGC “Coin Explorer.”

The NGC Coin Explorer (www.ngccoin.com/Explorer) is a free research tool designed as a resource for both dealers and collectors, whether buying or selling coins. According to NGC, both new and advanced collectors will find the NGC Coin Explorer useful when trying to find out more about coins they own, in addition to researching coins they are considering buying. This new online application lists more than 30,000 United States issues, including Colonials, patterns and pioneer gold pieces, on more than 9,300 Web pages.

When searching the NGC Coin Explorer for U.S. coins, visitors will find images, specifications (including mintage figures, designer and weight) and a detailed description and analysis. Current melt values are given for all gold, silver, and platinum coins. The page also highlights census details, price guide values, eligible varieties, pertinent NGC newsletter articles, registry scores and competitive registry sets.

Coming soon, the NGC Coin Explorer will include auction data information. Working with prominent auction houses, including Heritage and Stack’s Bowers Galleries, NGC will provide auction data. Upcoming auctions and prices realized information will be available for each coin, and advanced filters will allow users to sort the auction data and find the information they are looking for. The NGC Coin Explorer will continue to be expanded in the future with new additional resources, according to the firm.

“The beauty of the NGC Coin Explorer is that collectors and dealers will find everything they need to know about a particular U.S. coin all in one place,” said NGC chief executive officer Steve Eichenbaum. “Everything from census reports and images to registry scores and auction information is right there at your fingertips, 24/7, on the NGC web site.”

For more information about the company, visit NGC’s website, www.ngccoin.com. ¦