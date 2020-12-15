The NGC is now the official grading and authentication service of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation, as the groups combine their efforts to reduce fake rare coins and bullion products in the market.

The ongoing fight against fake rare coin and bullion products is being boosted now that authentication experts from Numismatic Guaranty Corp. will assist the ongoing efforts of the nonprofit Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation.

“NGC is now the official authentication service for the foundation and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force,” said ACEF Executive Director Robert Brueggeman. “ACEF assists federal, state and local law enforcement as well as prosecutors to fight counterfeiting and the sale of counterfeit coins. This important work has resulted in the seizure of thousands of fakes, and apprehension and conviction of sellers of counterfeit items. Under a recently signed three-year agreement, we have also added the knowledgeable services of NGC’s world-class numismatic experts. ACEF considers the alliance with NGC as a natural progression because both organizations are extensively involved in curtailing the amount of counterfeits we see in the market.”

“NGC is honored to be named the official grading and authentication service of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC chairman and grading finalizer. “This appointment reflects NGC’s long-standing leadership position in counterfeit detection, a result of our world-class team of experts and state-of-the-art technology.”

Since 1987, NGC has authenticated and graded more than 48 million coins. The company is the official grading service for the American Numismatic Association and the Professional Numismatists Guild.

