NGC bringing back black Retro Holders modeled after 1987 slabs

NGC will be offering retro black coin holders, which are modeled after the service's original 1987 holders, to those who submit coins for grading between Oct. 31 and Dec. 31.

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. is going old school — at least for a few months.



The grading service announced on its website Sept. 9 that it will be offering its black Retro Holder and black label to those who submit select U.S. coins between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2014.



The throwback option, which harkens back to NGC’s first coin holder in 1987, will exist for those submitting silver and gold American Eagles, gold American Buffaloes, Presidential and Sacagawea dollars, and all common-date Morgan and Peace dollars.



A limited number of Retro Holders is available for each of the above types and will be available only while supplies last.

Those who want to obtain one of the black holders must write "Retro Holder" on their NGC submission form.

For bulk submissions, contact NGC’s Scott Heller. More information on how to submit and receive Retro Holders can be obtained by contacting NGC Customer Service at service@NGCcoin.com or 1-800-642-2646.

NGC will accept submissions for this special holder at trade shows, but they will not be available for those seeking on-site grading.