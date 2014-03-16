NGC modifies crossover policy to include PCGS coins graded '70'

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. announced on March 17, 2014, that it will immediately begin accepting "CrossOver" submissions of coins graded Mint State 70, Proof 70 and Specimen 70.

The service allows coins certified by Professional Coin Grading Service to be submitted to NGC for grading without removing them from the holders. If NGC assigns the same or higher grade the coins will be removed from the PCGS holder and encapsulated by NGC.

Previously, only coins graded MS-69, PR-69 and SP-69 and below were eligible for NGC’s CrossOver service.

The firm's press release states: "The policy change, which is effective immediately, is in response to feedback from collectors who desire to complete sets of NGC-certified modern coins in the ultimate grades of NGC MS 70 or NGC PF 70 Ultra Cameo. Many collectors display their sets on the free, online NGC Registry, which is the largest of its kind at nearly 85,000 sets — a significant percentage of which are modern coins."

NGC will periodically post statistics on the number of PCGS-certified coins submitted for CrossOver and the success rate to its website, www.ngccoin.com.