NGC will have a special label for March of Dimes silver set coins

To mark the release of the March of Dimes Special Silver Set, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has created a special label that features a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The following is a release from the Numismatic Guaranty Corp.:

The U.S. Mint will begin sales of the eagerly awaited March of Dimes Special Silver Set on May 4. It includes the first-ever Reverse Proof Roosevelt dime, a Proof 2015 Roosevelt dime from the West Point Mint, and a Proof 2015 March of Dimes dollar, also from the West Point Mint. Only 75,000 sets will be sold and, as a result, these two new Roosevelt dimes will have the lowest mintage in the entire series.

To mark the release of this low mintage set, NGC has created a special label that features a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States, along with a facsimile signature and his famous quote: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Coins from the March of Dimes Special Silver Set will be encapsulated with NGC’s new Roosevelt label and a "March of Dimes Set" pedigree.

To receive this special label and "March of Dimes Set" pedigree, special submission instructions must be followed.

Submission instructions:

Coins must remain in the sealed US Mint shipping boxes, and the entire unopened package must be sent to NGC for certification. NGC must open these boxes in order for the coins to qualify for the " March of Dimes Set" pedigree. Note: If NGC receives the package unsealed, only the two Roosevelt dimes will be eligible for the "March of Dimes Set" pedigree and/or the Early Releases and First Releases designations.

If NGC receives the package unsealed, only the two Roosevelt dimes will be eligible for the "March of Dimes Set" pedigree and/or the Early Releases and First Releases designations. Select the Modern tier or higher and select Special Designation / Label and check either Early Releases or First Releases . Check the NGC website for Early Releases/First Releases cut off dates. Special Designation / Label must be selected for the "March of Dimes Set" pedigree even if Early Releases or First Releases is not desired or if coins are received after the cutoff date for those designations.

tier or higher and select and check either or . Check the NGC website for Early Releases/First Releases cut off dates. Special Designation / Label must be selected for the "March of Dimes Set" pedigree even if Early Releases or First Releases is not desired or if coins are received after the cutoff date for those designations. The default label will be NGC’s Roosevelt “We have nothing to fear” label.

If you would like Mint packaging returned, select “Return Mint Packaging” in section 3 of the NGC Submission Form.

Please note that NGC’s First Day of Issue designation is available only for bulk submissions.

Contact NGC Customer Service at service@NGCcoin.com or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646) with any questions. For bulk submission rates, contact Scott Heller.

