NGC introduces new 10-point grading scale for modern coins

In January, Numismatic Guaranty Co. will introduce NGCX — the first 10-point grading scale for modern coins to supplement the standard 70-point Sheldon grading system.

According to the grading service, “On the NGCX scale, 10 is the supreme grade, equivalent to a 70 on the traditional scale. The subsequent grades cascade from 10, a criterion understood by all.

“For example, a coin graded NGCX Mint State or Proof 10 has no imperfections at 5x magnification, the same as a coin graded NGC Mint State or Proof 70.

“Likewise, an NGCX Mint State or Proof 9.9 is the same as a coin graded NGC Mint State or Proof 69 — each a fully struck coin with nearly imperceptible imperfections.”

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NGC will still employ the 70-point Sheldon scale introduced to the hobby by William H. Sheldon in the 1940s and adopted by NGC upon its founding in 1987.

“While there is no difference in quality between a grade on the 10-point scale and a grade on the 70-point scale, the difference for the hobby is exponential,” according to the NGC announcement Nov. 16. “New collectors now have a clear path to embrace coin collecting.”

Further, according to NGC, “NGCX is not available for regular submission to NGC, which will continue to be graded according to the 70-point scale.”

NGCX-certified modern coins, minted from 1982 to the present, will be available through select retailers beginning in January, according to the firm. The list of qualifying retailers comprises:

➤ 360 Coin Group (Bradley Goldsmith).

➤ Asset Marketing, brands affiliated: ModernCoinMart, GovMint.com.

➤ Collectors Alliance.

➤ Frederick Coin Exchange.

➤ Heritage Capital Corp.

➤ Kevin Lipton Rare Coins.

➤ Minshull Trading, brand affiliated: VaultBox and Finest Known.

➤ Pinehurst Coins.

➤ RARCOA.

➤ United States Gold Bureau.

For more information, an illustrated explanation of the 10-point NGCX scale can be accessed online here.

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