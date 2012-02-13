NGC grades "Ted Williams Collection"

A 1926 Indian Head gold $10 eagle, graded MS-63 by NGC, and once owned by Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams, will be offered at a Hunt Auctions sale April 28, 2012.

Third-party grading service Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has certified select coins from the Ted Williams Collection.

The 91 coins graded and encapsulated by NGC were a part of the personal items of Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams. Each coin is encapsulated with the pedigree “Ted Williams Collection.”

Consisting of 78 U.S. and 13 world coins, the collection includes an 1873-S Coronet, Open 3, gold $20 double eagle graded Extremely Fine 45, a 1926 Indian Head gold $10 eagle graded Mint State 63, a 1978 South Africa Krugerrand 1-ounce gold bullion coin graded MS-67 and a 1909 France gold 20-franc coin graded MS-66.

“We are pleased to grade this collection of coins from one of the legends of baseball,” said NGC chief executive officer Steve Eichenbaum.

Williams, regarded as the greatest batsman in Major League Baseball history, spent his 22-year career with the Boston Red Sox. His many records and accomplishments include six American League batting championships, a .344 career batting average and a .406 batting average in 1941. He was also awarded the Most Valuable Player award for 1946 and 1949 and Player of the Decade award from 1951 to 1960.

“NGC has done an exemplary job in grading the coins from the Ted Williams Collection,” remarked David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, which offers the coins at auction. “We felt it important to memorialize the provenance of this particular grouping of coins as having originated from one of the great sports collections to have ever come to market.”

The coins are a part of a large quantity of Ted Williams’ personal items that will be offered to the public by Hunt Auctions at a live event April 28 at Fenway Park in Boston. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the auction will be donated to The Jimmy Fund, a Boston charity that is affiliated with Ted Williams, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Boston Red Sox.

For more information about the coin collection or the auction events in general, visit the Hunt Auctions website at www.huntauctions.com. ¦