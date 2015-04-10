NGC grades first 1884 Carson City GSA dollar Mint State 68
- Published: Apr 10, 2015, 9 AM
Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has certified as Mint State 68 an 1884-CC Morgan dollar secured in its as-issued General Services Administration Hoard holder.
Max Spiegel, vice president of sales and marketing for NGC’s parent entity, Certified Collectibles Group, said April 9 that the coin is the first and only NGC MS-68 GSA Hoard 1884-CC Morgan dollar and one of only two 1884-CC dollars certified as MS-68.
The other MS-68 1884-CC Morgan dollar is not in a GSA holder, according to Spiegel.
The NGC MS-68 1884-CC GSA Hoard dollar is being offered by Numismatic Financial Corp.
Approximately 85 percent of the Carson City Mint’s production of 1,136,000 1884-CC Morgan dollars ended up in GSA holders.
GSA refers to the General Services Administration sales in the 1970s of surplus silver dollars stored in 1,000-coin bags by the Treasury Department.
A total of 962,638 of the 1884-CC Morgan dollars were still in Treasury vaults after March 1964, when a halt was ordered to the great Treasury release of silver dollars at face value that began in October 1962.
The 1884-CC coins were among 2.9 million silver dollars transferred from the Treasury to the GSA and stored at the West Point Silver Bullion Depository.
The GSA’s inventory included 788,627 Uncirculated 1884-CC Morgan dollars, plus 174,008 culls (rejected for quality reasons) and three reserved for inspection.
