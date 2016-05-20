Newly discovered fake Morgan tops week's most read

The discovery of this contemporary counterfeit 1894-O Morgan dollar, the first of its kind, was the week's top post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Collector tips: where to buy world coins, from obvious sources to the obscure: For buying world coins, things aren’t as straightforward as with buying United States coins. Senior Editor Jeff Starck explains his recommended approach.

4. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to print its own version of U.S. dollar: Zimbabwe’s high inflation rates, which led to notes bearing denominations in the billions, forced the country to scrap its currency altogether in 2009.

3. No decision yet on disposition of 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dimes: The number remaining in Mint inventory was over 6,200 coins as of May 12, with 118,741 pieces sold from the 125,000 originally available.

2. New counterfeit 1894-O Morgan dollar: Monday Morning Brief, May 16: Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has identified a new “contemporary counterfeit” 1894-O Morgan dollar and dollar experts have assigned a VAM number to it, just like a new genuine die variety. Coin World’s William T. Gibbs explains why in his look at contemporary counterfeits.

1. NGC grader identifies first contemporary counterfeit 1894-O Morgan dollar: Contemporary counterfeits are pieces produced and circulated around the time of the genuine issues and are not to be confused with modern fakes currently entering the market from sources in Asia.

