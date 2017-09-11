NGC closes for Hurricane Irma, stops Long Beach trip

Numismatic Guaranty Corp., Sarasota, Florida, has closed operations due to Hurricane Irma. Officials report that customer submissions are safely stored in Certified Collectibles Group vaults.

Update at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 11

Certified Collectibles Group posted the following Hurricane Irma update at its website on Sept. 11, after Hrricane Irma had passed through the area:

[The] Sarasota, Florida, office did not sustain any damage and will reopen as scheduled at 8:45am EST on Tuesday, September 12.

The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is grateful for all of the well wishes that have been sent from around the world as Florida awaited the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Our state-of-the-art headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, did not sustain any damage in the storm. All of our employees are safe, as are all of the collectibles in our care.

IT staff have now restored the select website functions that had been temporarily disabled out of an abundance of caution in advance of the storm. Verify NGC Certification, Verify PMG Certification, Verify CGC Certification and Submission Tracking can now be accessed on the NGC, PMG and CGC websites.

CCG will reopen as planned at 8:45am EST on Tuesday, September 12. Our advanced systems and extensive planning have thankfully meant that the storm had no impact on our operations except for an expected two-day delay in WalkThrough and Express grading tier turnaround times.

Thank you all for your support.

Original article posted at 9:27 a.m. Sept. 9:

Certified Collectibles Group, parent company of Numismatic Guaranty Corp., closed operations on Sept. 8 in preparation for the approach of Hurrican Irma, which was expected to strike Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9. CCG, along with its subsidiaries, is headquartered in Sarasota on the state’s southwestern coast.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for Sarasota County. The hurricane is expected to strike south Florida as a Category 4 or 5 storm according to news reports.

CCG posted the following message at its website on Sept. 8:

Sarasota, Florida, office will be closed September 8-11. Select website functions have been temporarily disabled.

The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, will be closed Friday, September 8, through Monday, September 11, due to Hurricane Irma. Normal business operations are currently expected to resume at 8:45am EST on Tuesday, September 12. Check back at this page for updates.

Select Website Functions Temporarily Disabled: Verify NGC Certification, Verify PMG Certification, Verify CGC Certification and Submission Tracking have been temporarily disabled. These functions are expected to resume the morning of Tuesday, September 12.

CCG is housed in a secure, state-of-the-art facility that is built to withstand hurricane conditions. Collectibles will be secured in CCG's vaults, as always, and procedures are in place to ensure the safety and security of all collectibles in our care.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) and Classic Collectible Services (CCS) are independent members of the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG).

How can collectors determine a coin’s value when price guides assign it different values? Also in this week’s print issue, we learn of the first report of a 2017 doubled die variety, found on a Lincoln cent.

NGC officials also announced, on Sept. 7, “Due to Hurricane Irma, NGC will not be at the Long Beach Show Thursday, September 7 through Saturday, September 9. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Coin World will continue reporting on this developing stroy.