NGC certifies Part IV of Eric P. Newman Collection

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has graded and encapsulated Part IV of the collection of numismatic writer and researcher Eric P. Newman.

Selections from the Newman Collection Part IV will be sold by Heritage Auctions on May 16 and 17 in New York. Visit www.ha.com to learn more and to bid.

These selections represent an "exceptionally complete history of American coinage from 1616 to 1792," according to NGC, including a pair of NE (New England) silver coins struck in 1652 — the first coins minted in the American colonies. Also featured is an extremely rare 1776 EG FECIT Continental dollar struck in silver, the finest of only two known examples, according to NGC.

Assembled over a period of more than 90 years, the Newman Collection continues to shatter records at auction, notes an NGC press release. The first three parts, with all items certified by NGC, have already realized nearly $34 million. Now NGC has certified Part IV, which features selections consisting of more than 600 American Colonial and pre-Federal coins, tokens and medals.

Visit the Newman Gallery on NGC's website at http://www.ngccoin.com/gallery/.