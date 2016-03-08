Whitman, in collaboration with The Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, has provided a limited-edition official Red Book. The book's cover commemorates the 30th anniversary of NGC.

The following is a press release provided by the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation:

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) and Whitman have created a special NGC 30th Anniversary edition of the 2018 A Guide Book of United States Coins, also known as the “Red Book.” Only 2,017 copies of the NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Book® have been printed.

This special edition combines two numismatic icons: NGC, the world’s largest third-party coin grading service with more than 37 million coins graded, and the Official Red Book, the world’s most popular coin collecting guide with more than 24 million copies sold. Founded in 1987, this year NGC celebrates its 30th anniversary of providing expert and impartial grading services. The Official Red Book, which has been published since 1946, celebrates its 71st edition.

NGC’s 30th Anniversary logo is featured prominently on the front and back cover of this special edition Official Red Book. The book’s spine also indicates that it is the “NGC 30” edition.

The NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Books will be given for free on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying submitters to NGC. See below for submission instructions and restrictions.

Submission Instructions & Restrictions:

NGC will make 1,917 NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Books available for this promotion.

The NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Book promotion is open to NGC Collector members and NGC Authorized Dealers with shipping addresses in the United States.

NGC Collector members and NGC Authorized Dealers who submit five (5) or more US coins, tokens or medals to NGC before May 31, 2017, under any non-bulk grading tier(s) (Modern, Economy, Early Bird, Express or WalkThrough) will receive a copy of the NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Book WHILE SUPPLIES LAST . Coins may be submitted under multiple grading tiers, but all five (5) coins must arrive at NGC’s Sarasota, Florida, office before May 31, 2017, all in the same package.

. Coins may be submitted under multiple grading tiers, but all five (5) coins must arrive at NGC’s Sarasota, Florida, office before May 31, 2017, all in the same package. NGC anticipates that 1,917 NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Books will be sufficient to provide every qualifying submitter with a copy. However, in the event that more than 1,917 submitters qualify, NGC will provide any additional qualifying submitters with a $20 reduction in grading fees (the value of which is equivalent to the value of the NGC 30th Anniversary Red Book).

There is a limit of one (1) NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Book or reduction in grading fees per NGC Collector member or NGC Authorized Dealer account.

Further Details

Allow up to four (4) weeks for delivery of the NGC 30th Anniversary Official Red Book after your coins have been returned.

To learn more about the benefits of the NGC Collector membership and to join, visit NGC's website.

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at service@NGCcoin.com or 1-800-NGC-COIN (642-2646).