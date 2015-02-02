NGC grading label buyback program gives customers 50 cents a label

From press release provided by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®), the world’s largest third-party coin grading service, has announced a program to buy back NGC certification labels that have been removed from NGC holders. These certification labels contain an NGC-graded coin’s description, grade and certification number.

Occasionally, collectors and dealers remove these labels from NGC holders but do not return them to NGC for the certification records to be deleted. As a result, a coin that has been removed from its NGC holder may still appear in the online NGC Census population report, which shows the populations of NGC-graded coins divided by coin type and grade.

Most of the more than 31 million coins graded by NGC appear in the NGC Census, making it an invaluable resource to research the relative rarity of NGC-certified coins. It is available for free at NGCcoin.com.

In an effort to provide the most accurate data to NGC Census users, NGC will now offer a 50 cent grading credit for each NGC certification label that is returned to NGC for removal from its population database. This offer, which is effective immediately, is valid for all U.S., world and ancient coins.

“The free, online NGC Census is one of the most important tools that we offer,” says Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman. “This significant investment to improve the accuracy of the NGC Census will benefit the entire numismatic community and is part of NGC’s commitment to provide the best, most informative resources to collectors and dealers.”

All NGC Collectors Society paid members and NGC Authorized Dealers are eligible to participate in this NGC certification label buyback program. An NGC grading credit of 50 cents will be issued for each NGC certification label returned to NGC. The credit will be posted to the member’s account.

NGC certification labels should be returned to NGC in an envelope marked “Attn: NGC Label Buyback Program.” The NGC Collectors Society member number or NGC Authorized Dealer account number must accompany the labels. For complete NGC certification label buyback program instructions, visit NGCcoin.com/labelbuyback.

Details Grade labels are included in this program.

