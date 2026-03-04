Next quarters out March 27

Limited-edition bags and roll sets of circulation quality 2026 Semiquincentennial, Revolutionary War quarter dollars, will be offered by the U.S. Mint online begining at noon Eastern Time March 27

Two-roll sets and 100-coin canvas mini-bags containing the second release of circulation quality 2026 Semiquincentennial quarter dollars from production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints are scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time March 27.

The Revolutionary War quarter dollars are the second of five quarter dollar issues to be released in 2026 bearing designs celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Product options are limited to 5,200 two-roll sets (one each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mint) priced at $56 per set; and 3,100 100-coin bags from each facility, priced at $63 per bag. Individual orders were restricted to three two-roll sets and 10 bags from each Mint.

The same number of rolls and sets of the Mayflower Compact, Semiquincentennial quarter when offered Feb. 5 sold out in roughly five minutes.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The obverse of the Revolutionary War quarter dollar portrays George Washington as originally rendered by Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna in 2007 for the Washington Presidential dollar. The reverse, by Artistic Infusion Program designer and former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver Donna Weaver, shows a Continental Army soldier at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.