Next Newman Numismatic Portal symposium set for Nov. 2 to 4

The Newman Numismatic Portal plans the next NNP Symposium for Nov. 2 to 4.

The symposium is a free, online event that brings together a variety of numismatic speakers and covers a wide array of numismatic subjects. “Featuring approximately 30 presentations, attendees will easily find topics of interest,” according the sponsors. This is the program’s seventh event; the original was launched in fall 2020 in response to the pandemic.

In the area of U.S. numismatics, the feature presentation will cover U.S. material in the cabinet of the American Numismatic Association. Beginning with the 1804 Draped Bust dollar and 1913 Liberty 5-cent coin, the ANA collection includes important items in multiple areas of U.S. numismatics. Doug Mudd, the ANA curator, will answer audience questions following this presentation.

Dror Goldberg of the Open University of Israel will speak on his recently published book, Easy Money: American Puritans and the Invention of Modern Currency.

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Katie Ameku, Ray Feller, and Steve Feller will present a session on Japanese-American relocation center monies of World War II, providing a numismatic lens on internment camps of the period.

Lianna Spurrier, who produces the NNP Symposium on behalf of the Newman Numismatic Portal, will speak on Japanese bar money issued from 1599 to 1869. Presentation slots remain open, and interested speakers are encouraged to contact the NNP Symposium at https://nnpsymposium.org/for-presenters.

NNP Symposium attendees may sign up for emails at https://nnpsymposium.org, and a full schedule of events will be posted at https://nnpsymposium.org/schedule. Zoom links for individual sessions will be publicly posted shortly before the event. Registration is not required to attend the Symposium, though joining the email list is encouraged for those who wish to receive event notifications.

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