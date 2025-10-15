Next coin in Best of the Mint series honors 1804 dollar

Companion silver medal for the 1804 Silver Dollar Coin and Medal set of the Best of the Mint program.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold reproduction of the 1804 Draped Bust, Class I dollar is the fourth issue to be executed in 2026 for the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The United States Mint has released images of a high relief reproduction of the Class I 1804 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar in gold, to be offered in 2026 as part of the U.S. Mint’s Best of the Mint remembrance for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Images of a companion silver medal featuring modern reflections of Liberty were also released to complete the 1804 Silver Dollar Coin and Medal Set.

The new 1804 dollar will have a Proof finish. Originally issued in .900 fine silver in 1834 for inclusion in diplomatic presentation sets, it will be issued in 2026 as a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold dollar.

Mint officials have not yet disclosed the diameter of either piece, or the finish for the silver medal.

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The gold 1804 dollar designs capture the original designs as created and engraved by Robert Scot, the first chief engraver of the U.S. Mint.

The obverse for the gold dollar depicts the Draped Bust of Liberty facing right design, with LIBERTY inscribed along the top border at the 12 o’clock position and the 1804 date below the portrait at the 6 o’clock position.

Seven, six-pointed stars appear on the left behind the portrait, and six stars to the right.

A privy mark identifying the piece as part of the U.S. Semiquincentennial celebration appears in the right field — the numerals 250 arranged vertically on a Liberty Bell.

The reverse illustrates a heraldic eagle at center with UNITED STATES OF AMERICA inscribed around inside the dentiled borders.

In its beak, the eagle holds a ribbon inscribed E PLURIBUS UNUM. The eagle’s right talons clutch 13 arrows, with the left grasping an olive branch.

The eagle has a striped shield on its breast. In the field above the eagle’s head appear eight clouds in an arc below which are scattered 13 six-pointed stars.

Silver medal

The obverse and reverse designs for the 1-ounce .999 fine silver companion medal were designed and sculpted by Joseph V. Noorigian, a medallic artist on the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff.

The medal’s obverse depicts a portrait of a young woman as Liberty with flowing hair, LIBERTY inscribed along the top border separating seven five-pointed stars left and six stars right, with the date 2026 at the 6 o’clock position.

Noorigian’s designer’s initials, JVN, appear in the field below Liberty’s flowing hair.

Noorigian’s reverse design illustrates UNITED STATES OF AMERICA inscribed around the top border. A sun with rays illuminating the dawn of a new age appears as a background device over which appears an eagle in flight above a rendition of Earth encircled by cloud formations.

Noorigian’s designer’s initials appear in the right field at the 4 o’clock position.

Countdown

On July 4, 2025, the U.S. Mint began the official countdown to the 2026 Semiquincentennial — 250 years of the United States of America.

To celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial, the Mint will be making changes to most of the remaining circulating coins, authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 signed into law on Jan. 13, 2021, by President Donald Trump.

The coins commemorate 250 years of American liberty, reflecting the country’s founding principles and honoring American history.

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