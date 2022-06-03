Next CCAC meeting to review 2024 dollar designs

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee will address future designs of 2024 Native American dollars. The group recently reviewed 2023 designs (shown).

The design of annual releases for ongoing programs will be the center of attention at the next meeting of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, at the U.S. Mint facility in Washington, D.C.

The preliminary agenda includes review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2024 Native American dollar release. A review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2024 American Innovation dollars that focus on innovations in Illinois and Alabama is also scheduled.

Other business includes proposed designs for the congressional gold medals to be awarded to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A final item of business will be making recommendations for the group’s 2022 annual report.

The CCAC serves as an informed, experienced and impartial resource to advise the Secretary of the Treasury on themes and designs of all U.S. coins and medals.

The public may listen to the meeting by dialing 888-330-1716, and using the access code 1137147.

A meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts, which also reviews coin and medal designs, is scheduled for June 16. The full agenda of that meeting is not yet released.

