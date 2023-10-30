News bulletin: Mint withdraws 1794 dollar designs from American Liberty program
- Published: Nov 1, 2023, 8 AM
The United States Mint has canceled plans to use the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar designs for the 2024-2025 American Liberty medal and coin program, citing objections from the design review panels.
The United States Mint has canceled plans to use the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar designs for the 2024-2025 American Liberty medal and coin program, citing objections from the design review panels.
This is breaking news. Coin World will have more details later.
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