Newman Grant recipients selected for 2020 research awards

The 2020 Newman Grant recipients will continue the legacy of Eric P. Newman in a way that will reflect his high standards for numismatic research.

The Newman Grants, created by the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society to financially assist numismatic authors and organizations pursuing original research in American numismatics, have been announced. The awards are announced each year on the late Eric P. Newman’s birthday. Newman was born May 25, 1911.

Six awards were revealed this year, the program’s second year. Research subjects include colonial and obsolete paper money, colonial coinage, medallic art, and black numismatics.

The 2020 Newman Grant recipients are:

➤ James Ehrhardt, professor emeritus at the University of Iowa, who will trace Iowa obsolete currency as it flowed between central and branch banks and develop quantitative analysis of surviving examples.

➤ Harcourt Fuller, an associate professor at Georgia State University, who will produce a documentary on black money focusing on world currencies that feature themes of Africa and its related diaspora.

➤ Chris McDowell, who will continue his investigation of the Fugio cent series, with travel to the Birmingham Library in the United Kingdom to work with the Matthew Boulton papers, and to New York to research the C. Wyllys Betts archive.

➤ Angel Navarro Zayas, who will explore the General Archive of the Indies, located in Spain, for legislative documents related to Spanish paper money that circulated in colonial Louisiana.

➤ William Nyberg, who will study the United States Mint involvement in the production of early 19th century revenue stamps, traveling to the National Archives and Records Administration facility in College Park, Maryland, to examine Mint documents from this period

➤ Steve Roach, Coin World editor-at-large, who will study the relationship between numismatic works and other commissions received by early 20th century U.S. Mint engravers, including Anthony De Francisci, James Earle Fraser, Adolph Weinman and Daniel Chester French, working with the French papers at Williams College (Williamstown, Massachusetts) and the Saint-Gaudens archive at Dartmouth (Hanover, New Hampshire).

