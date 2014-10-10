Newman auction offers 1794 Flowing Hair dollar

Part V of the sale of the Eric P. Newman Collection will be offered Nov. 14 and 15 in New York City by Heritage Auctions.

The first four parts have generated total prices realized of more than $45 million, which includes the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee.

Items being sold are from the collection of the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society, assembled over a period of 90 years.

A total of 481 lots will be offered beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time Nov. 14 in the Duke of Windsor Suite at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, 301 Park Ave.

The session offers early American coins, U.S. silver and gold coins, and pioneer gold.

The 484 lots offered Nov. 15 include more early American coins, U.S. federal coins from large cents through gold $10 eagles, and gold U.S. commemorative coins. Bidding Nov. 15 is by Heritage Live!, Internet, fax and mail only.

Among Nov. 14 session highlights are:

Norris, Gregg & Norris

The 1849 $5 pioneer gold coin was struck in Benicia City by the partnership of Thomas H. Norris, Charles Gregg and Hiram A. Norris.

The partnership was founded in New York City for a manufacturing and engineering concern specializing in products manufactured for use in plumbing and steam-heating public buildings. The firm relocated to California in 1849, a year after gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill, and began issuing private gold coinage.

An article in the May 31, 1849, edition of the Alta California newspaper announced the gold coin production.

The auction lot description notes that assays of the Norris, Gregg and Norris gold $5 coins conducted at the Philadelphia Mint determined the coins were struck “without any attempt to alloy the ore, which naturally contained a small amount of silver.”

1783 Chalmers shilling

The .910 fine silver Rings Reverse shilling was once part of the famed Col. E.H.R. Green Collection.

The obverse design features the central cursive inscription EQUAL / TO ONE SHI above clasped hands, with the date and border inscription I. CHALMERS ANNAPOLIS.

The reverse depicts 12 linked rings, with a 13th ring interlinked to three of the bottom border rings.

Five-pointed stars appear inside 11 of the 12 outside rings. A Divine Eye, a Liberty cap on pole and two additional stars appear in the reverse’s center.

The shilling was among a series of silver coins privately issued in 1783 by Annapolis, Md., silversmith and goldsmith John Chalmers.

1794 Flowing Hair $1

The 1794 Flowing Hair dollar in the auction was first recorded sold at auction in Philadelphia dealer Henry Chapman’s June 1907 sale of the Matthew A. Stickney Collection.

Also once part of Col. Green’s collection, the 1794 dollar was one of a reported 2,000 silver dollars struck at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia with the 1794 date. Only 1,758 of the total number of silver dollars struck were delivered Oct. 15, 1794, to the Mint’s treasurer, Nicholas Way, by Chief Coiner Henry Voigt. The remaining 242 coins from the production were deemed unacceptable for release.

The 1794 coins were the first silver dollars struck by the U.S. Mint, which makes surviving examples highly prized by collectors today.

Additional information about the Newman Collection auction can be obtained by visiting the Heritage website.