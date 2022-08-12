Newest American Innovation dollar sales start Aug. 30

Bags and rolls of 2022 American Innovation, Tennessee dollar coins will be available from the U.S. Mint on Aug. 30.

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2022 American Innovation, Tennessee dollars are set to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Aug. 30.

The coins will be available in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin canvas bags from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The paper-wrapped rolls will be available for $34.50 per roll from either production facility, while the 100-coin bags will be offered for $117.50 per bag.

The American Innovation dollar representing Tennessee recognizes the formation of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Congress created the TVA in 1933 to, among other things, construct transmission lines to serve farms and villages that were not otherwise supplied with electricity at reasonable rates.

The reverse design features a Tennessee farm with newly installed power lines lining the road. The reverse design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Matt Swaim and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse is paired with the series’ common obverse depicting the Statue of Liberty. The design is by AIP designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by Hemphill.

The edge design shows, incused, the coin’s date, Mint mark reflecting the production facility, the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 five-pointed stars representing the 13 colonies.

