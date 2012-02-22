New York US Coin Auction Open For Bidding

The Heritage New York US Coin Signature Auction is open for bidding! More than 150 consignors have contributed to this auction, which consists of more than 3700 lots all told. Floor sessions for this auction are scheduled for March 8-9 in New York, with an additional Internet-only session to take place exclusively through the Internet at HA.com/live.

As always, all lots will be available for viewing at the auction site in New York, and for this auction additional lot viewing will take place at Heritage’s Beverly Hills office and Dallas world headquarters.

As with every Heritage coin auction, fascinating coins abound. You can view every lot in this auction at HA.com/1168.