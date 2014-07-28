New York International Numismatic Convention organizers plan show

Organizers for the 43rd annual New York International Numismatic Convention have announced the schedule for the event, which is set for early 2015.

The show is slated to take place at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan, New York City, over 10 days, beginning Jan. 2, 2015, and concluding Jan. 11, 2015.

The event will feature a 130-dealer bourse offering world and ancient numismatic material.

Public hours for the bourse are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 10, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Preceding the public hours, a professional preview period is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. on Jan. 8. The preview allows collectors and dealers without booths access to the bourse in advance of the public for a $125 registration fee.

A $20 registration fee will be charged for a three-day pass valid all three public days, an increase from the $10 charge at recent shows.

Auction lot viewing will begin Jan. 2 and conclude Jan. 11.

Nine different auction companies are scheduled to present 16 different sessions of numismatic rarities across 10 days.

Heritage Auctions of Dallas will hold auction sessions Jan. 4 and 5. Heritage will be followed by Classical Numismatic Group, with auction sessions set for Jan. 6 and 7.

A cooperative venture consisting of Ira and Larry Goldberg, M&M Numismatics, Dmitry Markov, and Baldwin’s, will hold New York Sale sessions Jan. 6, 7 and 8.

Stack’s, Bowers and Ponterio will hold sessions on Jan. 9 and 10, while Kolbe and Fanning will hold a numismatic literature auction on Jan. 10.

The final session in the eight days of NYINC auctions will feature a sale cataloged and conducted by Chicago’s Gemini Auctions Jan. 11.

Kevin Foley, longtime bourse chairman for the NYINC, said of the convention, “The NYINC is simply unlike any other numismatic event in the United States. It can be both exhausting and exhilarating to be at the Waldorf and be a part of it.”

Collectors and dealers travel from all over the world to be part of the NYINC.

Dealers interested in being added to the waiting list for the sold out NYINC bourse should email Foley.

Rooms are available at the Waldorf at a range of rates beginning at $289. Attendees should call the hotel directly at 212-355-3000 and mention rate code “NYA” or “NYZ” to make a reservation. All rooms under the NYINC room block include complimentary Internet access, normally an $18.95 per day charge.

Additional information about the NYINC, including the detailed schedule of events, contact information for the official auction companies, and a listing of booth holders, is available at the NYINC website.