New volume offers research into 1909 Lincoln cents

New book examines the transition of production to the Lincoln cent series.

Numismatic researcher Shawn Tew’s just published reference The Rabbit Hole of the 1909 Lincoln Wheat Cent: An Amateur Collector’s Journey, examines the U.S. Mint’s transition of production from the Indian Head cent to the Lincoln cent series.

According to Tew, his new book is available from Amazon.

The 114-page, fully illustrated book can be obtained for $29.99 in softcover and $34.99 in hardcover; for $9.99, a Kindle version is also available.

The book was researched and published funded partially by a grant awarded through the Newman Numismatic Portal, located at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and backed by the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society.

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Tew said he quickly learned through his research with like-minded collectors that the 1909 Lincoln cent was struck with two different reverses.

“I then discovered the 1910 with a reverse of 1909 that was not supposed to exist and that opened the floodgates of one discovery after another,” Tew writes. Chapters are dedicated, among others, to the four master hubs of the Lincoln, Wheat Ear cent, transition; the mystery surrounding the two 1909 reverses; and the discovery of the 1910, Reverse of 1909 Class III Doubled Die Reverse; Jay Painter contributes an examination of the die stages of the FS-1102 Class VI Doubled Die Obverse 1909 cent, as attributed in the Cherrypickers Guide to Rare Die Varieties.

Blaine Neupert contributes an examination of the Bloom Hoard of 332 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cents he acquired that were remaining from a U.S. Mint $10 face value canvas bag that contained 1909-dated Lincoln cents.

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