New technology brings laser engraving on American Eagle

The sunburst privy-marked Proof silver dollar goes on sale Aug. 20 in a limited release of 100,000 coins.

A limited-edition Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar with laser-engraved privy mark on the obverse is scheduled to be offered by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 20.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar offered as a numismatic product has a mintage ceiling of 100,000 coins with a household-order limit of one coin. The issue price was set at $105 each.

On the coin’s obverse, in the mirror-polished field above IN GOD / WE TRUST and to the left of the Y in LIBERTY appears a sunburst privy mark rendered on the die by means of laser technology.

Lasers have been used by the Mint to place serial numbers on the shafts of coinage dies and to laser frost design elements that contrast against Proof finishes.

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The American Eagle silver coin’s obverse is based on America sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse introduced on the Walking Liberty half dollar in 1947. Adapted for the American Eagle silver dollar coin’s introduction in the fall of 1986, obverse details were strengthened and enhanced in June 2021 to more closely reflect Weinman’s original vision for the Walking Liberty.

A completely new eagle reverse introduced in June 2021 replaces U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle design that debuted in 1986.

The new reverse was executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by then U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso, since retired.

The Proof 2025-W American Eagle silver dollar is struck with W Mint mark at the West Point Mint, adjacent to the United States Military Academy, in the state of New York.

American Eagle silver coins of all finishes, whether offered as bullion coins or as numismatic products, are produced on the same 1-ounce .999 fine silver blanks measuring 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

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