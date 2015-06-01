New San Francisco Mint plant manager, Mint headquarters changes

David Jacobs has been elevated to the position of plant manager at the San Francisco Mint following the May 29 retirement of Larry Eckerman.

Eckerman had been plant manager since 1999.

Jacobs has been the deputy plant manager at San Francisco for the past three years. He joined the San Francisco Mint in 1999 and has worked in several positions during his 15 years with the Mint, serving as a mechanical engineer in the coining division; industrial supervisor of coining; coining division manager; plant engineering manager; administrative officer; and production manager before becoming deputy plant manager.

Additional Mint personnel assignment changes include these at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C.:

??John Schorn, assuming duties as the deputy chief counsel, reporting to Chief Counsel Jean Gentry. Schorn began his career in federal service in 1996, serving at Treasury Department headquarters where he worked in the General Law and Ethics Office. In 2007, Schorn joined the U.S. Mint as a staff attorney. In 2013, he was selected to serve as the deputy chief counsel at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Schorn holds undergraduate and law degrees from Georgetown University and a master's degree from New York University

??Beverly Babers, formerly the Mint's chief administrative officer, has become the deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for management and budget. Her departure triggers the following changes:

?Jon Cameron is assigned the responsibilities of acting associate director for sales and marketing, in addition to his current duties as the director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Coin Studies. In both roles, Cameron will report to Dick Peterson, deputy Mint director of manufacturing. Cameron's assignment was made as the Mint continues its search for a new associate director of sales and marketing. Cameron will provide additional support to help drive the Mint's advertising, go to market, new product, packaging, and other cross-functional initiatives. Cameron joined the Mint two years ago from the BEP. Cameron is using his BEP experience in expanding the Mint's knowledge of payment systems including cash, credit cards and electronic transactions.

??Mary Lhotsky will return to her position of record as the deputy associate director for sales and marketing, having spent the past five months as the acting associate director.

??During the past five months, Dufour Woolfley, chief of the Mint's E-Commerce Division, has been Lhotsky's acting deputy associate director. Woolfley will return to concentrating on his e-commerce responsibilities. Woolfley helped launch the Mint's multimillion dollar Order Management System.

