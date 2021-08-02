New look American Liberty coin on sale Aug. 19

The limited-edition Proof 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin features a bucking horse on the obverse with a close-up rendition of an eagle’s head facing right. on the reverse.

The 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin is being limited to a production and release of 12,500 coins. The coin goes on sale Aug. 19.

The limited-edition Proof 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 19.

The product is being limited to a release of 12,500 coins with a household ordering limit of one coin.

Pricing for the 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin will be announced by the U.S. Mint on the bureau’s website close to the issue date.

The allegorical reflection of Liberty for the coin’s obverse features a wild American mustang horse, bucking off a western-style saddle, evoking the throwing off of the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution.

The horse is centered on a rising sun.

The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Beth Zaiken, a Minnesota-based professional artist and illustrator, and digitally sculpted by U.S. Mint medallic artist Craig A. Campbell.

The coin’s reverse depicts a close-up rendition of an eagle’s head facing right. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Richard Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic artist Phebe Hemphill.

The American Liberty gold coin designs are struck in high relief, and are also usually used on a .999 fine silver medal without coin inscriptions.

The U.S. Mint has not yet confirmed if a silver medal will also be produced featuring these designs, and if so, when it will be available. It is not yet posted on the Mint’s 2021 product schedule.

All previous American Liberty issues allegorically depicted Liberty as a woman: a standing figure bearing a torch and American flag on the 2015 issue; a portrait of a Black woman on the 2017 and 2018 issues; and a radiant portrait on the 2019 coin and medal.

