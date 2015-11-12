US Coins

Designer 'completely overwhelmed' his quarter went to space

Ralph Butler said in a YouTube video shared by the U.S. Mint that he's "completely overwhelmed" by the fact that his Florida State quarter is traveling aboard NASA's New Horizons Spacecraft.

Screen shot of U.S. Mint YouTube page (www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4P2I6Z8HeY)

Freelance illustratorRalph Butler, who created the reverse design chosen for the State quarter for Florida, issued in 2004, recently spoke on video with NASA's Kennedy Space Center about how it feels to know that his quarter is currently traveling into the outer reaches of space aboard the New Horizons Spacecraft.

The U.S. Mint shared video of the interview on YouTube.

