Designer 'completely overwhelmed' his quarter went to space
- Published: Nov 12, 2015, 7 AM
Ralph Butler said in a YouTube video shared by the U.S. Mint that he's "completely overwhelmed" by the fact that his Florida State quarter is traveling aboard NASA's New Horizons Spacecraft.
Freelance illustratorRalph Butler, who created the reverse design chosen for the State quarter for Florida, issued in 2004, recently spoke on video with NASA's Kennedy Space Center about how it feels to know that his quarter is currently traveling into the outer reaches of space aboard the New Horizons Spacecraft.
The U.S. Mint shared video of the interview on YouTube.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio