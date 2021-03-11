New edition of Bowers $10 eagles book updates series

The second edition of ‘A Guide to Gold Eagle Coins’ is updated with further research by author Q. David Bowers.

An updated second edition of A Guide to Gold Eagle Coins, volume 24 in the Q. David Bowers series of numismatic titles, is available from Whitman Publishing.

According to Whitman, the 448-page book continues in the tradition of the Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars and other “Official Red Book” guides. The full-color volume may be purchased online (including at Whitman.com) and in bookstores and hobby shops nationwide, priced at $29.95.

Author and numismatic researcher Bowers combines the history of America’s gold $10 coins (minted 1795 to 1933) with coin-by-coin analysis, pricing in multiple grades, auction records, grading guides, and collecting tips to help enthusiasts build and enjoy their own set of gold eagles.

Whitman writes: “Readers will find engaging and informative stories of some of the Philadelphia Mint’s earliest coinage, the famed Turban Head eagles of 1795 to 1804; the long-running series of Liberty Head eagles, minted for nearly 70 years from the 1830s to the early 1900s; and the innovative Indian Head eagles of 1907 to 1933.”

Bowers also explores famous shipwrecks and hoards of the gold coins, the holdings of the National Numismatic Collection, examples owned by King Farouk of Egypt, the coverage of gold eagles in price guides going back to the 1930s, and other fascinating side journeys.

According to Whitman, Bowers wrote A Guide Book of Gold Eagle Coins for collectors who want to create a valuable and attractive collection.

This revised and updated second edition contains pricing for every gold eagle, by year and Mint mark, from the 1790s to 1933. Bowers includes updated details on rarity, advice on collectible grades, market analysis, and more than 50 years of auction records.

The second edition also includes new historical images of the U.S. Mint’s gold coin production, as well as close-up photographs of flaws, such as lintmarks and copper spots, that can detract from a coin’s grade and value.

Whitman notes that Bowers has been researching and writing about U.S. gold coins for more than 60 years. He has studied numismatic catalogs, periodicals, and books on gold coins. He has personally examined hundreds of thousands of gold coins, many of them in the process of cataloging the most famous coin collections ever to cross an auction block.

