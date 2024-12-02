New edition of ‘100 Greatest United States Coins’ book

The sixth edition’s redesigned cover art shows the No. 1 coin, the 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle. Inside pages have been redesigned for more features.

Each week, college football fanatics anticipate the wire service polls to find out where their favorites rank. Now, numismatists are seeing a bit of that phenomenon with the release of the highly anticipated sixth edition of 100 Greatest United States Coins from Whitman Brands.

The big news comes at the top of the chart. The 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold double eagle has officially claimed the No. 1 spot, dethroning the 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar as the nation’s greatest coin. Let the debate begin.

The latest work continues the tradition of offering readers an updated, personal guided tour through the legends of America’s numismatic history. The revised rankings feature an exciting mix of legendary rarities and accessible collector favorites, from the coveted 1913 Liberty Head nickel to the iconic 1909-S V.D.B. Lincoln cent.

“This book is a remarkable and fascinating introduction to the hobby of collecting U.S. coins,” said John Feigenbaum, President and CEO of Whitman Brands. “As you flip through the pages, we hope you’ll be inspired by the beauty and stories behind these coins and pass this passion on to future generations.”

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With a modernized layout designed by creative director Matt Jeffirs and graphic designer Thinh Bui, the sixth edition combines elegance with depth. It includes a foreword by William R. Anderson, an expanded “Top 250 U.S. Coin Auction Prices Realized” appendix, updated market values based on Greysheet pricing, the addition of Greysheet identification numbers, and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories that illuminate why these coins represent the pinnacle of U.S. coinage.

Author Jeff Garrett expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Even after working on six editions of this book, I couldn’t wait to open the box when the new version arrived. The redesign gives it a fresh, modern look, and selecting the 100 greatest coins remains a challenging but rewarding task. We believe this list will resonate with collectors of all levels.”

The ranking process involved polling members of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), esteemed leaders in the numismatic community. They voted on a curated list of coins, with the option to nominate additional candidates. The final rankings reflect a weighted scoring system, ensuring a balance of historical significance, rarity, and collector appeal.

The 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, now crowned the nation’s greatest coin, exemplifies the intrigue of U.S. coinage. Its story includes being spirited out of the Mint, owned by royalty, confiscated by the Secret Service, the subject of a decade-long legal battle, and even featured on Pawn Stars. Now, it graces the cover of this milestone edition.

The award-winning 100 Greatest series expands its versatility with new hardcover formats — both a standard 10-inch by 12-inch size and a compact 6-inch by 9-inch size to suit collector preferences.

This reimagined edition is more than just a book; it’s a journey into the art, history, and allure of U.S. coins. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a newcomer to the hobby, the 100 Greatest United States Coins is a must-have addition to your library.

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