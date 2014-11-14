Coin Discovery set aims to introduce new collectors to hobby
- Published: Nov 14, 2014, 6 AM
Intended as an introduction to coin collecting, a three-coin United States Mint Coin Discovery Set, to be offered in December by the U.S. Mint, is a brand new offering in 2014.
The set comprises three copper-nickel clad Kennedy half dollars in three different finishes from three Mints — Proof from San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark, Uncirculated Mint set quality with the P Mint mark from the Philadelphia Mint, and circulation quality with the D Mint mark from the Denver Mint.
The set, to be offered at $24.95, also includes an educational booklet about the coin production process, coin tubes, a magnifying glass, and cotton gloves. The box that contains the set can be used as a storage box for United States Mint lens sets as a collection grows.
"Lens sets" are annual multicoin sets housed in one or more plastic encapsulations, such as Proof sets.
