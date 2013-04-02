Varieties Notebook: Collectors make finds known

Doubling shows on the back of the Dall sheep’s neck on the reverse of a 2012-P America the Beautiful quarter dollar for Alaska that was submitted by Joseph Duke.

Sean Williams submitted a 2011 Lincoln cent with extra thickness on the letters of LIBERTY. Compare this to the photo above that illustrates the normal letters in LIBERTY.

This image depicts the letters of LIBERTY on a normal 2011 Lincoln cent. Compare this to the letters of LIBERTY on the doubled die cent in the photo below.

Traces of two extra punches of the D Mint mark can be seen on a 1960-D/D/D Lincoln cent submitted by Greg Shelton.

Three previously unheard-from Coin World readers have come forth this month to share their die variety finds.

Greg Shelton submitted a 1960-D/D/D Lincoln cent with a triple punched Mint mark. Two weak extra punches can be found above the normal D.

The most obvious extra punch shows an extra top left corner of a D with fairly wide separation, while the other punch shows an extra upper curve of a D closely hugging the top of the normal D.

I have this one listed in my Repunched Mint Mark Files as 1960-D 1¢ WRPM-019, while the Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America catalogs it as RPM #20.

It is listed on the Coppercoins website as 1960D-1MM-020, so it is a well documented variety.

Sean Williams submitted a 2011 Lincoln cent with an obverse doubled die. Extra thickness shows on LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST and the date. Notches show on the bottom left of the ERTY of LIBERTY.

This one is a new listing for my doubled die files and is recorded as 2011 1¢ WDDO-007. You will find it on the Coppercoins website listed as 2011P-1DO-008.

While I have a very large number of doubled die listings for the State quarter dollar series, I have very few for the America the Beautiful quarter dollar series.

However, Joseph Duke submitted a 2012-P Denali National Park quarter dollar with a doubled die reverse.

Since the Mint introduced the single-squeeze hubbing presses in 1996, the central part of the coin’s design, whether obverse or reverse, has become the “target” area for doubled dies produced on these hubbing presses.

The central part of the reverse design for the 2012 Denali National Park quarter dollars is a Dall sheep.

Consequently, it is no surprise that the back of the Dall sheep’s neck is the location for the doubling on Mr. Duke’s Denali National Park quarter dollar.

I now have this one listed in my doubled die files as 2012-P 25¢ AK WDDR-001.

John Wexler is a renowned numismatic researcher and author on error coins and die varieties.